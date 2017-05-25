Russian activist fined for posting segment of US comedy show
MOSCOW — A Russian opposition activist has been fined for posting a segment from an American comedy show on social media because the Islamic State group's flag was displayed.
Russian news agencies said on Thursday a court in the city of Cheborksary has fined Semyon Kochkin,
Rights groups have documented a rise in convictions for social media posts in Russia in recent years. Moscow-based Sova group, which studies human rights, nationalism and xenophobia, said in a statement that Kochkin's prosecution was unlawful.
