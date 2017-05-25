Will 2017 be the summer of the selfie drone?

When selfie-stick mania hit, the tech scolds were out in full force.

But selfie technology has moved on since the bad old days of early 2015. Sticks are passé. Selfie drones are where it’s at.

Camera-equipped flying robots allow people to capture photos and videos from incredible angles previously impossible unless you had access to a helicopter. And they’re getting lighter and cheaper, with Best Buy about to sell ROVA from Australia-based startup IoT Group for $399 in June. It’s controlled by a smartphone app.

At the CES tech trade show in January, Consumer Reports proclaimed “Selfie drones are about to enter our lives in a big way” after 39 exhibitors showed off their wares. VentureBeat reports sales are expected to hit 3.4 million units this year, according to the Consumer Technology Association.

Last week, a camera drone halted a baseball game in San Diego and the operator is facing a $1,437 fine after he lost control of the device.

Selfie drones (really, camera drones — you can point them at anything) are already transforming how wedding photographers and real estate agents work. Snowboarders are programming drones to follow them around.

But if you’re a hater, selfie drones are another devil’s instrument, with all the same evils as a selfie stick, except noisier and with even more potential to take someone’s eye out.

Could this really be the big tech craze of summer 2017?

One person who has quite a few thoughts about that is Wayne Fromm, the Canadian inventor of the selfie stick (trade name: Quick Pod). He said “picture taking as a pursuit is only going to grow.”

But he sees the trend moving towards smaller, lighter and less obtrusive devices; the opposite of drones. He expects the many museums, events and public places that banned selfie sticks to take a hard line on drones too.

Fromm, who has also invented toys for Crayola and Disney and crafted the marketing campaign behind the ’90s toy fad Crazy Bones, said he has a feel for which new products are going to take off and which won’t — and he’s not too enthusiastic about selfie drones.

“I’m a gadget guy. I love electronics. And I don’t see it, for the average person,” he said, adding there’s “room for all sorts” of photography accessories in the market and he doesn’t see drones encroaching on his business.

Kristen Thomasen, a University of Western Ontario law professor who focuses on the legal aspects of robots and drones, also isn’t panicking about a drone-pocalypse.

“Will everybody at the Kentucky Derby have a drone? If that’s ever going to happen, it’s a long way off,” she said.

“We’re good at reining in technology as society. You can’t just drive a car anywhere. I’m not as concerned that everybody is going to have a drone all over the place.”

Steer clear of legal woes

Three ways selfie-drone operators could crash-land into legal trouble, according to University of Western Ontario law professor Kristen Thomasen:



1. Aviation rules. An interim order from Transport Canada says you can’t fly a drone within 75 metres of a building, higher than 90 metres in the air, or within nine kilometres of an airport or helipad.

2. Liability. You could be held responsible if you injure people or property with a drone.

3. Privacy concerns. Using a drone to peep into windows or otherwise spy on private property is obviously illegal and super creepy. But “in public space it’s a little less clear what kind of legal protections drone operators run up against,” Thomasen said.

What might be more important, she added, is being “very responsible and aware” of how drones make people feel.

We tried it