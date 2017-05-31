German court denies mother access to dead daughter's FB data
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — A Berlin court has denied a mother access to her deceased daughter's Facebook data, ruling German privacy laws outweigh her parental rights.
The mother sued for access to her daughter's Facebook account after the 15-year-old died after being hit by a subway train in 2012 to try and determine if it was an accident or if she took her own life.
The regional court said Wednesday that the mother's wish was understandable, but that granting it would set a dangerous precedent.
Facebook welcomed the decision, but says it will try to find a solution "that helps the family and at the same time protects the privacy of third parties."
The mother can appeal.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!