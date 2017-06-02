Hackers break into centralized password manager OneLogin
NEW YORK — Hackers have gained access to OneLogin, an online password manager that offers a single sign-on to multiple
OneLogin says in a blog post that it couldn't rule out the possibility that hackers got keys to reading encrypted data, such as stored passwords.
Published reports, however, say OneLogin informed customers that the hackers indeed got that capability. OneLogin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Password managers help people keep track of passwords for a growing array of
In 2015, rival LastPass said hackers obtained some user information — although not actual passwords.
