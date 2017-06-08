Rotting humpback whale removed from N.L. cove, buried at waste site
OUTER COVE, N.L. — A small community on Newfoundland's eastern shore has been freed of the putrid smell of a rotting whale that was finally removed after washing ashore weeks ago.
Equipment moved into Outer Cove on Wednesday to lift the humpback's remains from the water and into a waiting dump truck that took it to the landfill in Sunnyside for disposal.
Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove Mayor John Kennedy says he was very pleased it was finally over following a 12-hour operation to net it, remove it from the water and lift the 10-tonne carcass into the truck.
A local lab conducted recent testing on the beach in the area, and found no traces of harmful pathogens outside the norm.
Federal Fisheries Department boats helped in the removal of the large whale, which Kennedy said earlier had been stalled by bureaucratic red tape.
The bloated mess had been stinking up the town's shore since the May long weekend, leaving the picturesque cove with an oily sheen.
