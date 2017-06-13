Egyptian watchdog says authorities blocking more websites
A
A
CAIRO — Egyptian authorities have intensified their blocking of critical
Five additional sites were blocked late Monday, bringing the total number of obstructed sites to 62 since a censorship campaign began in late May, The Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression said in a statement.
"We noticed the beginning of blocking
On May 24, Egypt's official news agency reported that the government ordered internet service providers to block access to 21 news
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has presided over a widespread crackdown on dissent since leading the military overthrow of his predecessor, the Islamist Mohammed Morsi, in 2013.
Among the blocked sites were those of Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Egypt has joined Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations in seeking to isolate Qatar over allegations it supports terrorist groups, charges Qatar denies.
Egyptian authorities also blocked sites linked to Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood group, now outlawed as a terror organization, and those linked to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
However, most of the blocked addresses are news
El-Sissi was in Germany on Monday and Tuesday to attend a conference on partnership between the G20 group of major economies and African countries, and to drum up trade and investment. He took part in a panel discussion but did not take any questions.
After meeting with el-Sissi, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said Berlin wants to strengthen its economic relations with Egypt, its most important trading partner in North Africa, but that adherence to the rule of law is essential, as "companies need reliable conditions for investment decisions." El-Sissi did not respond to the comment.
