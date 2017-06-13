GM says it has made 130 self-driving Bolts
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — General Motors says it has built 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric cars at a factory in suburban Detroit.
The cars are equipped with GM's second-generation self-driving software and equipment. They will join 50 self-driving Bolts that are already being tested in San Francisco; Scottsdale, Arizona; and the Detroit area.
CEO Mary Barra says GM is the first automaker to assemble self-driving vehicles in a mass-production facility. GM has been building self-driving Bolts at its Orion Assembly Plant since January.
Barra says GM eventually plans to place the self-driving Bolts in ride-hailing fleets in major U.S. cities, but she gave no target date. She says the new vehicles will help GM accelerate its testing in urban environments.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Vancouver man dies after pistol shooting competition accident
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
In housing crunch, 15,000 to 28,000 Toronto homes sit empty, says new city report
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!