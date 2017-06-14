Russia supply ship launched to space station
MOSCOW — Russia's space agency says an unmanned cargo ship has been launched en route to the International Space Station.
Roscomos said in a statement that the Progress ship, carrying 2.5 metric tons (2.75 tons) of supplies, blasted off from the Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. It reached orbit and is to dock with the space station on Friday.
The ship is carrying water, food and scientific equipment among other items.
