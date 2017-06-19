3-year global coral bleaching event over, but still bad
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. scientists announced Monday that a record global coral reef bleaching event has finally ended after three years.
About three-quarters of the world's delicate coral reefs were damaged or killed by hot water in what scientists say was the largest coral catastrophe.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced a global bleaching event in May 2014.
NOAA coral reef watch
Eakin says coral have difficulty surviving water heated by climate change with a natural El Nino nudging conditions over the edge.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!