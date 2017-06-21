'Culture of caution:' Digital world concerns Saskatchewan privacy commissioner
REGINA — Saskatchewan's privacy commissioner says it's time for a culture of caution for government organizations and the public as they navigate the digital world.
In his annual report, commissioner Ron Kruzeniski outlines nine areas of concern, including how government employees store emails or use smartphones.
Kruzeniski says public employers need to be clear about what staff can do with their smartphones, and that lack of strong policies and enforcement runs the risk of privacy breaches.
He notes that a government worker's phone could have personal or health information about someone, but might let children at home play with the phone.
Kruzeniski says there'll be no choice but to spend a lot more money protecting personal information.
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall was criticized by the Opposition last month for using a private email server to do government business.
