BlackBerry to report first-quarter earnings amid acquisition speculation
WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry will release its latest quarterly report today — the first since its stock bounced higher amid speculation that the former smartphone maker may be a prime acquisition target.
BlackBerry's shares (TSX:BB) rose about 50 per cent from roughly $10 in April to a 52-week high of $15.82 on June 1 at the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The increase came as Citron Research published a report saying BlackBerry is a likely buyout target at a sizable premium, now that its transition from hardware maker to software company is nearly complete.
Citron also projected BlackBerry's shares were likely to reach US$20 on the Nasdaq within 24 months, echoing a Macquarie Research analyst's report from mid-May that said the company's shares could jump to US$45 by 2020.
BlackBerry's 52-week high on Nasdaq is US$11.74.
The company once famous for its smartphones said in September that it would exit the hardware business to focus on growing its software business, which includes highly secure communications and products for the automotive industry.
