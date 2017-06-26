US official announces cyber pact with Israel
TEL AVIV, Israel — President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser has announced a new cybersecurity partnership with Israel.
Tom Bossert says the new working group will focus on key cyber issues and encourage international
Bossert spoke at Israel's Cyber Week conference in Tel Aviv.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the conference that his country experiences dozens of cyberattacks each month.
He said the government has created a "cyber net" with dozens of companies to work together on security issues. He says Israel is now ready to
Monday's announcement brings together two cybersecurity powers. Netanyahu says Israel attracts roughly one-fifth of global private investment in cyber security.
