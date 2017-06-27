Amazon's hiring binge to extend to Michigan with 1,600 jobs
LANSING, Mich. — Online retailer Amazon plans to further extend its U.S. hiring binge into Michigan by spending up to $140 million and adding 1,600 full-time jobs at a new facility outside Detroit after being awarded a $5 million state incentive on Tuesday.
It was the second time in six months that the Michigan Strategic Fund authorized a grant for the e-commerce powerhouse to open a
The facility will be located in Romulus, home to metro Detroit's airport. The other
Amazon currently has 277 employees in the state, according to a memo prepared by the Michigan Economic Development Corp., which said the company also considered other Midwestern states and Canada for the latest
"Amazon is constantly investigating new locations to support the growth and increase the flexibility of its North American network to address customers' needs," she said. "Amazon is not yet commenting on any specific plans in Michigan."
The state memo said benefits will be offered to all the new employees.
In January, the Seattle-based company announced plans to hire 100,000 full-time workers over the next 18 months, bringing its U.S. workforce to more than 280,000. Amazon has more than 75
The $5 million grant will help Amazon partially offset some "substantial" road and other needed infrastructure projects needed in Romulus, the memo said.
Sen. Hoon-Yung Hopgood, a Taylor Democrat whose district includes the site of the newly announced facility, said the state's "small investment now will lead to greater investments in the future, which helps our state prosper in the long run."
