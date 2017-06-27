Maersk says its IT system is down
COPENHAGEN — Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk says its IT systems are down.
The Copenhagen-based group didn't say what had caused Tuesday's problems. Danish media say Maersk offices in Britain, Panama and Venezuela were affected.
Maersk said on Twitter: "the safety of our customers' business and our people is our top priority."
