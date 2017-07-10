Massive heart of whale that washed ashore in N.L. now on display in Toronto
TORONTO — The 202-kilogram heart of a whale that washed ashore in Newfoundland is now on display at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.
In 2014, two blue whales became beached on the province's west coast — one in Trout River and the other in Rocky Harbour.
Scientists began taking them apart so they could be reassembled at the museum.
The bones of the whale in Trout River were packed into a container and shipped to Ontario, while the heart of the whale in Rocky Harbour was sent to Germany to be preserved.
The heart has since made its way to the museum and is on display as part of the exhibit, Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story.
(VOCM)
