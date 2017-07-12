Face scans for Americans flying abroad stir privacy issues

HOUSTON — If the Trump administration gets its way, all U.S. citizens flying abroad will have to submit to face scans at airport security.

Privacy advocates call the plan an ill-advised step toward a surveillance state.

Nonimmigrant foreigners entering the U.S. currently must submit to fingerprint and photo collection.

Congress long ago agreed to extending that to face scans on departure — mostly to keep better track of visa overstays.

Now, the Department of Homeland Security says U.S. citizens must also be scanned for the program to work.