Face scans for Americans flying abroad stir privacy issues
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HOUSTON — If the Trump administration gets its way, all U.S. citizens flying abroad will have to submit to face scans at airport security.
Privacy advocates call the plan an ill-advised step toward a surveillance state.
Nonimmigrant foreigners entering the U.S. currently must submit to fingerprint and photo collection.
Congress long ago agreed to extending that to face scans on departure — mostly to keep better track of visa overstays.
Now, the Department of Homeland Security says U.S. citizens must also be scanned for the program to work.
Pilots are under way at six U.S. airports. DHS aims to have high-volume U.S. international airports engaged beginning next year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Be careful when leveraging your house: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't gamble away your home equity.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.