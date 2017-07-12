Life / Technology | Life | Metro News

Face scans for Americans flying abroad stir privacy issues

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection facial recognition device is ready to scan another passenger at a United Airlines gate, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, in Houston. The Trump administration intends to require that American citizens boarding international flights submit to face scans, something Congress has not explicitly approved and privacy advocates consider an ill-advised step toward a surveillance state. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection facial recognition device is ready to scan another passenger at a United Airlines gate, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, in Houston. The Trump administration intends to require that American citizens boarding international flights submit to face scans, something Congress has not explicitly approved and privacy advocates consider an ill-advised step toward a surveillance state. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — If the Trump administration gets its way, all U.S. citizens flying abroad will have to submit to face scans at airport security.

Privacy advocates call the plan an ill-advised step toward a surveillance state.

Nonimmigrant foreigners entering the U.S. currently must submit to fingerprint and photo collection.

Congress long ago agreed to extending that to face scans on departure — mostly to keep better track of visa overstays.

Now, the Department of Homeland Security says U.S. citizens must also be scanned for the program to work.

Pilots are under way at six U.S. airports. DHS aims to have high-volume U.S. international airports engaged beginning next year.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...