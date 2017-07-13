Spacecraft reveals beauty of solar system's biggest storm
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft circling Jupiter is revealing the up-close beauty of our solar system's biggest planetary storm.
Juno flew directly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot on Monday, passing an amazingly close 5,600 miles (9,000
Swirling clouds are clearly visible in the 10,000-mile-wide (16,
Juno's next close encounter with the giant gas planet will be in September.
Launched in 2011, Juno arrived at Jupiter last July.
JunoCam: https://www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam
