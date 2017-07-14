Coders to compete in national contest in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. — Up to 100 talented software creators are expected to converge on Delaware later this year for the final round of a nationwide coding competition.
The News Journal reported Thursday that organizers of OpenBracket Delaware announced plans to host the contest's championship round in Wilmington from Oct. 20-22 and will feature individuals competing in a single elimination bracket-style competition for a share of $15,000.
Tariq Hook of software development boot camp Zip Code Wilmington says the competition draws some of the world's smartest programmers.
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com
