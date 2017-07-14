Coders to compete in national contest in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — Up to 100 talented software creators are expected to converge on Delaware later this year for the final round of a nationwide coding competition.

The News Journal reported Thursday that organizers of OpenBracket Delaware announced plans to host the contest's championship round in Wilmington from Oct. 20-22 and will feature individuals competing in a single elimination bracket-style competition for a share of $15,000.

OpenBracket's website says up to 100 coders who compete in the first round from Aug. 4-6 will earn paid travel for the championship in Wilmington. Some 10,000 coders are expected to participate in the first round's online trials, in which the winner receives $5,000 and second-place $1,000.

Tariq Hook of software development boot camp Zip Code Wilmington says the competition draws some of the world's smartest programmers.

