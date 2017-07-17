Not a tweet storm, but a real storm coincidentally named Don

WASHINGTON — It's not a tweet storm but a real storm.

The newest potentially dangerous swirl of hot air is an Atlantic Ocean tropical storm named Don.

It's a total coincidence that the storm bears a common nickname for the president of the United States.

Tropical storms and hurricanes are named several years in advance in a non-political way by an international committee of meteorologists. This is the second time there's been a Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic. The Don of 2011 fizzled out before it hit land.