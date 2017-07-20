Eighth North Atlantic right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence

HALIFAX — Another endangered North Atlantic right whale has been found floating lifeless in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

A Facebook post by the Marine Animal Response Society says they received a report on Wednesday about a dead right whale, the eighth such case since June 6.

The society says it is working with the federal Fisheries Department and the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative to conduct a necropsy of the whale later this week to determine what killed it.

The group says there was also a report of another entangled right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Detanglements of right whales were recently put on hold by Ottawa following the death of a whale rescuer in New Brunswick.

The society says the Fisheries Department will monitor the entangled whale and consult with experts on the safest course of action.