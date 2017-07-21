National program brings exceptional students together for learning, competition

FREDERICTON — Every year, roughly 800 of the brightest high school students from across Canada are given a chance to explore their full potential through an innovative month-long program at one of 13 universities across the country.

The program, known as Shad, promotes entrepreneurship, team building and problem solving, and the students are spending much of their time this year examining the issue of climate change.

About 80 of the students are at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton where part of the program involves a competition to build and program a robot to follow a prescribed course in the fastest time.

This year's winner was team "Slow Coco."

Team member, Lili Paroski of Waterloo, Ont., says she's learning a lot, but the best part of the competition was winning.