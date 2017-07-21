North Atlantic right whale to be examined on New Brunswick island
A
A
Share via Email
MISCOU ISLAND, N.B. — Marine mammal experts will examine another North Atlantic right whale today after it was found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
The federal Fisheries Department says the necropsy is being conducted near the Miscou Island Lighthouse on the northern tip of Miscou Island, N.B.
The animal is the eighth North Atlantic right whale to have died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence over the last six weeks.
The Marine Animal Response Society says an aerial survey conducted by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spotted the whale carcass late Wednesday afternoon east of Shippagan, N.B.
The group says the survey also revealed another entangled right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Disentanglements of right whales were recently put on hold by Ottawa following the death of a whale rescuer in New Brunswick
North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with only about 525 left.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
Seven-year-old girl struck by farm tractor dies in Halifax hospital
-
A 'potentially fatal' tapeworm has been discovered in Alberta: University of Alberta
-
More buses, less parking for Halifax street has business association bitter
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.
-
Be careful when leveraging your house: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't gamble away your home equity.