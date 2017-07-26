At hacker summit, a new focus on preventing brazen attacks

LAS VEGAS — Against a backdrop of cyberattacks that have grown into full-fledged sabotage, Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is bringing a new message to hackers and security experts at the Black Hat conference.

In short: it's time for hackers once known for relatively harmless mischief to shoulder responsibility for helping detect and prevent major attacks.

The Black Hat security gathering, starting Wednesday in Las Vegas, follows a series of attacks and data breaches that have paralyzed hospitals, disrupted commerce, caused blackouts and interfered with national elections.

Stamos, a keynote speaker, is planning to call for more emphasis on defence — and basic digital hygiene — over the thrilling hunt for undiscovered vulnerabilities.