At hacker summit, a new focus on preventing brazen attacks
LAS VEGAS — Against a backdrop of cyberattacks that have grown into full-fledged sabotage, Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is bringing a new message to hackers and security experts at the Black Hat conference.
In short: it's time for hackers once known for relatively harmless mischief to shoulder responsibility for helping detect and prevent major attacks.
The Black Hat security gathering, starting Wednesday in Las Vegas, follows a series of attacks and data breaches that have paralyzed hospitals, disrupted commerce, caused blackouts and interfered with national elections.
Stamos, a keynote speaker, is planning to call for more emphasis on
Stamos joined Facebook from Yahoo, which last year disclosed breaches of more than a billion user accounts .
