Business software firm OpenText signs deal to buy U.S. company Guidance Software
WATERLOO, Ont. — Business software company OpenText (TSX:OTEX) has signed a deal to buy Guidance Software in a deal that values the forensic security firm at US$222 million.
Under the deal, the Waterloo, Ont.-based firm has agreed to pay US$7.10 per share for Guidance Software.
OpenText says the acquisition is expected to complement its portfolio of software and services and broaden its capabilities.
