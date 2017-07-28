Federal caribou plan doesn't meet legal requirements: environmentalists

Environmentalists say Ottawa's new caribou recovery plan won't inform Canadians on what the federal government is doing to conserve the many herds that aren't already under some form of protection.

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society says it will continue its legal action to force greater transparency from Environment Canada despite Thursday's announcement.

Alain Branchaud, a biologist with the group, says Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is required to report on which herds remain unprotected and what's being done to remedy that.

He says Ottawa's plan, which outlines an extensive research program and looks to the provinces for action, fails to do that.