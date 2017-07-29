WestJet says police are investigating after rewards program data was released
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — WestJet says it is working with police and contacting customers after it says some WestJet Rewards member profile data was disclosed online.
The Calgary-based airline says in a news release that the data was released by an unauthorized third party but that none of it contained credit card or banking information.
WestJet says it has been working closely with the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP cyber crime unit in its investigation and that it has also informed the Alberta and federal privacy commissioners.
It says customers who have affected are being contacted.
WestJet says it takes customer privacy seriously and works with police, government and the technology sector to combat the growth of hacking crimes.
It encourages members of its rewards program to update their passwords regularly.
Most Popular
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax
-
Coming to see Ottawa's robot street battle? Maybe leave the car at home
-
Police release photo of suspect in Halifax pizza shop assault
-
Farmer stunned to find 10 cows killed by lightning in scene like 'war zone'
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.