FAA probes near miss between drone and jetliner at airport
NEWARK, N.J. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a drone was spotted as a jetliner approached New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.
United Airlines Flight 135 was arriving from Switzerland on Sunday when the crew of the Boeing 767 reported a near miss with the drone at 850 feet (259
United told WNBC-TV in New York (http://bit.ly/2vl9cHx ) that air traffic control had alerted the flight crew and the crew monitored the drone and safely landed the jetliner.
