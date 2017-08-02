Foxconn steers clear of Trump $30 billion claim

MADISON, Wis. — Foxconn Technology Group is not saying whether it plans to invest $30 billion in the United States as President Donald Trump claimed he was told by the company's leader "off the record."

Trump told a group of small business leaders on Tuesday that Foxconn CEO Terry Gou told him privately that the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer was going to invest $30 billion in the U.S. The company has signed a deal with Wisconsin for a $10 billion display panel manufacturing plant.