FedEx, in online pivot, backs away from holiday surcharges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx will forego special charges for most packages shipped during the chaotic holiday season this year as it squares off against rival UPS in a fight for a larger share of the millions of items now bought online.

The announcement Thursday comes two months after UPS announced new surcharges that will effect shipments near Black Friday and the holidays. United Parcel Service Inc. said that it would add 27 cents for residential deliveries from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 17-23. It will add a fee of between 81 and 97 cents to overnight, second- or third-day deliveries for residential deliveries Dec. 17-23. There are other charges for oversized packages.

In addition, UPS will charge a peak surcharge on some international air-shipping routes.

FedEx said Thursday that it will only charge extra for packages that need additional handling, are unauthorized or are oversized.