Cape Breton brewery teams with research group to produce shark-inspired beer

HALIFAX — An unlikely partnership between marine scientists and beer maestros is behind a sudsy new brew with a cause.

Cape Breton's Big Spruce Brewing just launched a new shark-inspired beer in partnership with Dalhousie-based Ocean Tracking Network.

Big Spruce owner Jeremy White took on the project because the company wants to help endangered species and protect ocean habitats.

The beer — called Tag! You're It! — is being marketed as "the IPA with a bite" and will give 50 cents from every can towards ocean research, with a total of 20,000 cans being produced

Brendal Townsend of the tracking network says it is a great way to educate people about sharks since many are not aware of how many different species are in Nova Scotia waters.

He says the populations of many large shark species have dropped 90 per cent to near extinction. (Global News)

