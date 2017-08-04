Cape Breton brewery teams with research group to produce shark-inspired beer

HALIFAX — An unlikely partnership between marine scientists and beer maestros is behind a sudsy new brew with a cause.

Cape Breton's Big Spruce Brewing just launched a new shark-inspired beer in partnership with Dalhousie-based Ocean Tracking Network.

Big Spruce owner Jeremy White took on the project because the company wants to help endangered species and protect ocean habitats.

The beer — called Tag! You're It! — is being marketed as "the IPA with a bite" and will give 50 cents from every can towards ocean research, with a total of 20,000 cans being produced

Brendal Townsend of the tracking network says it is a great way to educate people about sharks since many are not aware of how many different species are in Nova Scotia waters.