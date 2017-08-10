Facebook steps up video ambitions with Watch
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Facebook is launching a new section dedicated to live and recorded video.
It's a potential threat to Twitter, YouTube, Netflix and other services for watching video.
People already watch a lot of videos on Facebook, but mostly when they scroll down their main news feed. Although there has already been a special video section, it mainly showed a random concoction of "suggested" videos.
Facebook's new Watch section builds on this. The idea is to let people find videos and series they like, keep up with them as new episodes air, and interact with other fans in the process.
It is available to some U.S. users Thursday, and more people will get it over time.
Most Popular
-
'Kind of in shock:' Halifax country singer Makayla Lynn featured in Rolling Stone
-
Now that's a super thin crust...hundreds of pizzas scattered on highway after truck hits bridge
-
Halifax police arrest Hells Angels member in 'significant hit' to biker gang
-
Nova Scotia man caught driving 65 km/h over the speed limit charged with stunting
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.