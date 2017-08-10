Netflix Canada hikes prices as streaming competition ramps up, expenses rise
TORONTO — Watching Netflix just got a little more expensive for Canadians.
The popular video streaming service says it's hiking prices for new members effective immediately — and will do the same for existing users in the coming weeks.
Netflix's standard plan will now cost a dollar more — or $10.99 a month — to watch content on two screens at a time.
The basic plan, which does not offer high definition video and only permits one stream also goes up a dollar to $8.99 a month.
Premium plan subscribers will pay $2 more for up to four simultaneous streams with the same login and ultra high definition 4K content. It now costs $13.99 monthly.
It's the first price increase in nearly two years for the company, but it only affects users in Canada.
