SpaceX launching research to space station - plus ice cream
A
A
Share via Email
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is about to launch a few tons of research to the International Space Station — plus ice cream.
An unmanned Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off at 12:31 p.m. Monday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
Experiments make up most of the 6,400 pounds of cargo. That includes 20 mice. The Dragon capsule is also doubling as an ice cream truck this time. There was extra freezer space, so NASA packed little cups of vanilla, chocolate and birthday cake ice cream for the station's crew of six, as well as ice cream candy bars. Those treats should be especially welcomed by U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, in orbit since November.
As usual on these cargo flights, SpaceX will try to land its leftover booster back at Cape Canaveral.
Most Popular
-
Pot planning: Discussions on how to handle marijuana legalization coming to Halifax council
-
Halifax man facing impaired charges after boat runs aground with five people
-
Man stabbed several times during brawl in front of apartment building: Halifax police
-
-
Finances in shambles? Blame the person who's in charge
If you don't know if you're on track for retirement, who does?
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.