SpaceX Dragon delivers scientific bounty to space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A SpaceX shipment arrived at the International Space Station on Wednesday, delivering a bonanza of science experiments.
The SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up following a two-day flight from Cape Canaveral. NASA astronaut Jack Fischer used the space station's hefty robot arm to grab the Dragon 250 miles (400
The Dragon holds 3 tons of cargo, mostly research. The extra-large science load includes a cosmic ray monitor, a mini satellite with cheap, off-the-shelf scopes for potential military viewing, and 20 mice for an eye and brain study.
Lucky for the station's six-person crew, a big variety of ice cream is also stashed away in freezers, including birthday cake
"Congratulations on a job well done," Mission Control radioed from Houston. "You guys have just won yourselves some fresh food."
Fischer said he was
"The crew stands ready to rock the science like a boss," Fischer said, giving a rundown on the research inside the Dragon's "belly."
It's enough for more than 250 experiments in the coming months, he noted.
"Need to get back to work. We've got a Dragon to unload," Fischer told Mission Control.
SpaceX is one of NASA's two prime shippers for station supplies. Orbital ATK is the other; its next delivery is in November from Wallops Island, Virginia. The two companies have taken over the cargo hauls formerly handled by NASA's now retired space shuttles.
