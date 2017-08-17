Spacewalking cosmonauts release 3-D-printed satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Spacewalking cosmonauts have set free the world's first satellite made with a 3-D printer.

Russians Fyodor Yurchikhin (FYOH-dor YOUR-cheek-in) and Sergey Ryazanskiy (SIR-gay RIH-zan-skee) ventured outside the International Space Station on Thursday.

They promptly released five nanosatellites by hand. The casing of the first one tossed overboard was made entirely with a 3-D printer. Researchers want to see how 3-D-made parts weather the space environment. The others have traditional spacecraft parts.

Each weighs 10 to 24 pounds, and is 1 to 2 feet. They're expected to orbit for six months.