Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East
WASHINGTON — The early eclipse weather forecast looks best in the West and least in the East with patchy clouds muddling up the picture in between.
The forecast as of Friday shows Oregon and Idaho as most promising to have clear sky views, while South Carolina is the most likely to find the sun and moon blocked by clouds.
The National Weather Service also is optimistic about good viewing from St. Louis to Nashville. Meteorologist Mike Musher says overall about half the nation is likely to get
One private meteorologist and eclipse-chaser fears heart-breaking weather in Wyoming where clouds could hide the eclipse with tantalizing clear skies just off in the distance. Clouds make it difficult to see the fieryring around the blotted out sun.
