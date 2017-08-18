Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

WASHINGTON — The early eclipse weather forecast looks best in the West and least in the East with patchy clouds muddling up the picture in between.

The forecast as of Friday shows Oregon and Idaho as most promising to have clear sky views, while South Carolina is the most likely to find the sun and moon blocked by clouds.

The National Weather Service also is optimistic about good viewing from St. Louis to Nashville. Meteorologist Mike Musher says overall about half the nation is likely to get favourable eclipse viewing weather.