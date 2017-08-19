The lore and lure of eclipses: Blood, sex and some snacking
WASHINGTON — For thousands of years, people have made up stories to explain why the sun suddenly disappears during the middle of the day.
We now know they are solar eclipses. But the myths and history of eclipses tell us a little bit about cultures gone by.
The tales often involve the sun being eaten. There's also sex and violence. Eclipses have even stopped battles.
A total solar eclipse will sweep across the U.S. on Monday.
