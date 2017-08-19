Life / Technology | Life | Metro News

The lore and lure of eclipses: Blood, sex and some snacking

FILE - In this July 29, 1933 file photo, a teacher and students stand next to an astronomical instrument at the Ancient Observatory in Peking, now Beijing. The facility was built in the 1400s. The Babylonians, the Maya and the Chinese all hundreds and even thousands of years ago noticed a mathematical pattern in when eclipses showed up and started calculating them in advance. (AP Photo)

FILE - In this July 29, 1933 file photo, a teacher and students stand next to an astronomical instrument at the Ancient Observatory in Peking, now Beijing. The facility was built in the 1400s. The Babylonians, the Maya and the Chinese all hundreds and even thousands of years ago noticed a mathematical pattern in when eclipses showed up and started calculating them in advance. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON — For thousands of years, people have made up stories to explain why the sun suddenly disappears during the middle of the day.

We now know they are solar eclipses. But the myths and history of eclipses tell us a little bit about cultures gone by.

The tales often involve the sun being eaten. There's also sex and violence. Eclipses have even stopped battles.

A total solar eclipse will sweep across the U.S. on Monday.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...