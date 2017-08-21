Parts of eastern Canada to be in direct path of next total solar eclipse in 2024

FREDERICTON — For Canadians who had to watch television to view Monday's total solar eclipse, just wait until the next one in seven years when the path of totality crosses parts of central Canada, the Maritimes and Newfoundland.

Chris Weadick of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada says he expects many of the people who flocked to the central United States to experience the event will head to eastern Canada for April 8, 2024.

He says seeing the shadow, cast by the moon, move across the landscape and pass by you is something that needs to be experienced in person.

Weadick says the path in 2024 will cross the southern tips of Ontario and Quebec, central New Brunswick, western P.E.I. and central Newfoundland.

Catherine Lovekin, an astronomy professor at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., says people in those areas will have a unique opportunity.