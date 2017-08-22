Parents warned to monitor teen use of app Sarahah
WINNIPEG — The Canadian Centre for Child Protection is warning parents of the dangers of an app popular with teens called Sarahah.
The app allows users to send anonymous "constructive criticism" to friends and co-workers, but critics say it has turned into a platform for cyberbullying and harassment.
The Winnipeg-based centre is encouraging parents to talk to their teens about the harm it can cause and limiting their use of the app.
They also suggest teens who use the app to remove themselves from the search function and only share their usernames with people they know.
