Two newest astronauts moonstruck as Canada looks beyond space station

MONTREAL — Canada's two newest astronauts are already looking beyond the International Space Station as they begin two years of intense basic training.

Joshua Kutryk points out that Canada is committed to the space station until 2024 along with its international partners.

But, in an interview from Houston today, the 35-year-old Albertan said the plan after the space station is already starting to be defined.

He says details are being worked out and will involve other destinations, probably the moon and then Mars.

Jennifer Sidey, who will be training alongside her space colleague, says travelling to the moon is on her agenda.

The 29-year-old Albertan would love to orbit the lunar surface in the next decade or so.