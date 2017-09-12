What you need to know about the iPhone X— Apple's priciest phone yet

Apple held one of its biggest launch events in years, introducing new versions of the iPhone, Apple TV and Apple Watch, to bolster its product lines.

In the lead-up to the event, which was the first event to be held in the new Steve Jobs theatre at the company’s new state-of-the art headquarters, there was much speculation about what would be announced. And just as in previous years, many of the leaks turned out to be true.

Here’s a rundown of what is new, and what potential customers can expect from the company’s updated product line:

What’s the new iPhone X all about? Calling it “the future of the smartphone,” Apple debuted the much hyped 10th anniversary product, the iPhone X is coming with a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge display and facial-recognition software that will let you unlock it just by looking at it. The new phone can be used with Apple Pay and some third-party apps.

What else is new? Coming in silver and grey, the biggest change is that it won’t have a home button.

It will also have two 12 megapixel cameras, as well as the company’s new portrait-lighting feature which promises better selfies.

Much of the time spent on the new product at the launch featured the facial-recognition software. This is a feature that has been available on Samsung phones since last year.

How much will I have to fork out to get one? It will be the most expensive iPhone ever starting at — are you sitting down? — $1,319 in Canada, for the 64GB configuration.

What are Animojis? One of the fun additions is the creation of animated emojis, or Animojis, where users can speak and have digital characters move as they did.

Are there other versions of the phone? In addition to the iPhone X, the company is releasing an iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which look similar to the iPhone 7s but have a new glass design and a new faster processor, the A11 Bionic.

They also have new speakers, which are 25 per cent louder than the previous generation. They will be available in silver grey and a new gold finish. The iPhone 8 with 64 GB starts at $929. Pre-orders start on September 15 and will be available a week later, on September 22.

Apple also touted its new operating system, iOS 11, will be available on September 19.

What’s up with the Apple Watch Series 3? The latest edition of the Apple Watch will have a new OS, and will become an even better heart-rate monitor. But the big add is cellular capability; the watch will have more functionality without being tethered to the iPhone. Siri will now be able to talk on it. The watch still has the same design, which is a surprise, and comes with a processor that is 70 per cent faster.

Listening to music on a watch? Yes, for the first time, Apple Watch will support streaming music, and let users listen on the go without their phone.

How much is the new watch? In Canada, Bell will be the provider in Series 3 with cellular, and it starts at $519. The non-cellular version will also be available and start at $429.

What’s up with Apple TV? Apple TV 4K was announced, and will support both Dolby Vision and HDR10, competing formats for High Dynamic Range, which show vibrant colours on Ultra HD screens. It also has a new A10X chip, which is more than twice as fast as the previous version. In the U.S., there will be live sports and local news. It is unknown if this kind of content will be available in Canada. Apple TV 4K starts at $229 for 32GB or $249 for 64GB.

Wireless charging? Really? In another first for Apple, Apple products will support wireless charging, made possible with support from Qi Charging and the fact that the new products will have glass in front and at the back.

The company also announced a new wireless charging pad, AirPower, that will be able to charge the new phones and watches and even AirPods, the company’s wireless earbuds, if the consumer buys a new special case for them.