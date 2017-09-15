Facebook launches artificial intelligence research lab in Montreal
MONTREAL — Facebook is launching an artificial intelligence research lab in Montreal.
The social media giant says it will be headed by Joelle Pineau of McGill University's computer science department.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on hand for the announcement along with Montreal's mayor and Quebec's innovation minister.
Pineau says the new partnership will allow for talented researchers to stay put in Canada.
The Montreal lab will employ 10 researchers at launch with the aim of tripling that number in the coming year.
The city has quickly developed a concentration of expertise in the area of artificial intelligence.
