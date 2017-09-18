Amazon announces southwest Ohio centre, 1,000 jobs coming
MONROE, Ohio — Amazon has made it official: It plans to locate one of its
Ohio recently approved a 1.39
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant says the Monroe
It says associates at the 1-million-square-foot (92,900-square-meter) facility will pick, pack and ship larger customer items such as sports equipment, gardening tools and pet food.
Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request Monday for information on when the Monroe
Monroe has more than 13,000 residents along Interstate 75.
