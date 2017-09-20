Puerto Rican astronaut affected by double hurricanes
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The International Space Station's Joe Acaba (AH-kah-bah), the first astronaut of Puerto Rican heritage, has been affected by two hurricanes — even in orbit.
In an interview from the space station Wednesday, Acaba offered words of comfort to Puerto Ricans enduring the wrath of Hurricane Maria. His parents were born in Hatillo, Puerto Rico, and he has lots of family there.
Just a few weeks ago, Acaba's home in Houston was flooded by Hurricane Harvey. Acaba was in Russia then, getting ready for his launch. Friends and colleagues came to his rescue, yanking out walls and drying out his house.
Acaba — a former school teacher — arrived at the space station a week ago, along with fellow NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei (VAN-duh HI) and a Russian cosmonaut.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Councillors 'frustrated' over lack of accessible transit in Halifax
-
Pedal power only as council bans motorized bicycles on Halifax parks and trails
-
Sparks fly between candidates after first official mayoral debate
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas
-
Are you and your lazy habits making the banks rich?
If you’re dealing with a bank that’s diming you to death on fees, look around for someone else who won’t.
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.