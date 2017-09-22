NASA's asteroid chaser swings by Earth on way to space rock
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's asteroid-chasing spacecraft is swinging by Earth on its way to a space rock.
Launched a year ago, Osiris-Rex will pass within about 11,000 miles (17,700
If all goes well, Osiris-Rex should reach the small, roundish asteroid next year and, in 2020, collect some of its gravel for return to Earth.
Friday's close approach will occur over Antarctica. It will be a quick hello: The spacecraft will speed by at about 19,000 mph (31,000 kph). NASA has taken precautions to ensure Osiris-Rex does not slam into any satellites. Ground telescopes, meanwhile, have been trying to observe the spacecraft while it's in the
