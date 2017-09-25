Alberta creates advisory team to assist cities bidding for second Amazon HQ

CALGARY — The Alberta government is stepping in to help Edmonton and Calgary bid for retail giant Amazon's second headquarters.

Premier Rachel Notley says the team will assist the cities to make the best bids while selling the assets the province has to offer.

She says Alberta needs to highlight its low tax regime, young workforce, and network of post-secondary institutions.

Notley would not say if Alberta would offer specific financial incentives or loan guarantees to convince the online retailer to set up in the province.

She says the overriding goal of any proposition is value for Alberta and for the province's economy.