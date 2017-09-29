Researcher says sport has far-reaching benefits for injured military members
HALIFAX — A research project suggests participating in sports has far-reaching benefits for ill and injured military personnel.
Celina Shirazipour, a post-doctoral fellow at Dalhousie University, is studying the role of adaptive sport in the care of wounded military personnel at this year's Invictus Games.
For the last week, more than 500 competitors from around the world have been in Toronto for the games, a competition open to injured, sick and wounded military members and veterans.
Shirazipour has found that in addition to improved physical health, there were also psychological and social benefits to sports involvement.
The study looked at 40 competitors from seven different nations, including 28 men and 12 women who were both former and current Invictus Games participants.
Shirazipour says they had one competitor who said the games stopped them from committing suicide, and others who said it allowed injured and ill veterans to reconnect with their military families. (Global News)
