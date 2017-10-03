Retail group expects holiday sales to rise 3.6 to 4 per cent
NEW YORK — A retail trade group says it expects holiday sales to at least match the 3.6
The National Retail Federation said Tuesday it expects sales in November and December to rise 3.6
So far this year dozens of retail chains have filed for bankruptcy, and hundreds of stores have closed — particularly among those dependent on clothing sales. Toys R Us is reorganizing in bankruptcy as well at a critical time of year. Holiday sales account for nearly 20
But online spending is still growing strongly, which accounts for some of the optimism, and some analysts say retailers like dollar chains are still adding locations.
Holiday forecasts from Deloitte, the International Council of Shopping Centers and AlixPartners have come in around the same level, ranging from growth of 3.5
The NRF forecast — which considers economic indicators such as consumer credit, disposable personal income and monthly retail sales — excludes sales from autos, gas and restaurants but includes online spending and other non-store sales like those from
More and more sales are moving online, and internet leader Amazon is increasingly exerting its influence over a huge part of the retailing world.
Credit Suisse believes that there could be 8,640 store closings this year, which would surpass the 2008 peak of 6,200. But retail research group IHL says retailers are opening about 1,300 more stores in 2017 than they are closing. That's according to its report that reviewed 1,800 retail chains with more than 50 U.S. stores in 10 areas.
