Nearby greenery may help Canadians live longer, new study suggests
FREDERICTON — A new study suggests having daily exposure to trees and other greenery can extend your life.
Dan Crouse of the University of New Brunswick, along with other researchers across Canada and the United States, studied 1.3 million Canadians in 30 cities over an 11-year period.
He says people who live among more trees and vegetation had an eight to 12 per cent reduced risk of dying during the study period compared to those who didn't.
Crouse says having green space around your home has greater benefit than making a weekly trip to the park.
He says people with the highest incomes and education levels got the greatest benefit from their exposure to greenery.
The findings are published in this month's issue of The Lancet Planetary Health.
