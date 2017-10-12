BlackBerry QNX self-driving car hits the road in the first Canadian street test
OTTAWA — A BlackBerry QNX-equipped self-driving car hit the road in suburban Ottawa in what was billed as the first on-street test of an autonomous vehicle in Canada.
The grey Lincoln MKZ pulled away with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, councillor Marianne Wilkinson and John Wall, general manager of BlackBerry QNX, aboard.
The street was closed for the public demonstration, which attracted scores of people, but the car is eventually expected to be operating on city streets amidst traffic and pedestrians.
To aid in the demonstration, the test loop around the suburban technology park has been upgraded with traffic lights equipped with transmitters that communicate with the car as well as repainted street lines and new LED street lights.
Automotive and technology companies around the world have been racing to develop self-driving technology.
BlackBerry QNX opened an autonomous vehicle innovation centre in Ottawa late last year. The company has been a supplier of software platforms to the auto industry for 20 years including telematics, infotainment, acoustics, and instrument cluster systems.
